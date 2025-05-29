Entertainment

Hailey Bieber announces major Rhode deal with emotional message

Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode bags one of the largest deal in the celebrity beauty world

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Hailey Bieber has officially joined the billionaires club with a new deal for her renowned beauty brand, Rhode.

On Wednesday, May 28, the company confirmed that it has signed a "definitive agreement" with e.l.f beauty, potentially worth $1 billion.

According to a press release, the billion-dollar deal is comprise of "$800 million of consideration payable at closing in a combination of cash and stock."

Along with that, it also includes a potential $200 million based on the future growth of the brand over a time frame of  three years.

Expressing her excitement about the news, Hailey turned to her Instagram account, sharing couple of portraits.

The clicks were paired with the caption, "When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally."


Hailey Bieber set to take new roles in the beauty world

The mom-of-one also revealed the new roles she'll be taking after the acquisition including Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovative of Rhode.

Furthermore, she will also be helping e.l.f beauty as strategic adviser for the brand.

She concluded her social media post by thanking her team and the brand's loyal customers noting, "thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together!"

Hailey's husband Justin Bieber also shows his support to the model by re-sharing her social media post on his Instagram, giving a silent nod to his partner.

'Mamma Mia!' producer eyes Sabrina Carpenter for third film role
'Mamma Mia!' producer eyes Sabrina Carpenter for third film role
Mamma Mia! franchise producer hints at Sabrina Carpenter's appearance in the upcoming third film
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae gained popularity with his iconic crime-thriller series 'Tsotsi'
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
The ‘Friends’ starlet shared a gallery of rare photos as she revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
The Bad Boy Records founder has been facing serious charges of trafficking and racketeering since September last year
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially parted ways in 2016 after spending six years together
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
The Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift, earns esteemed new title in country music
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
The disgraced hip-hop music mogul's high-profile trial began earlier this month
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
American actor Ed Gale, famous for his role as Chucky in hit film ‘Child’s Play’ passed away at the age of 61
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
The Ace Family YouTuber Catherine Paiz breaks her silence on ex-husband Austin McBroom's cheating
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Justin Bieber recently penned an open apology to wife Hailey Bieber over his ‘mean’ comments in the past
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
The former One Direction heartthrob and Zara McDermott first sparked dating rumours in March