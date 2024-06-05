Entertainment

Durefishan Saleem sends internet wild with new post

Durefishan Saleem offers summer vibes in a lawn pink designer ensemble

  by Web Desk
  June 05, 2024
Durefishan Saleem offers summer vibes in a pink designer ensemble 

Durefishan Saleem proved she is truly a lawn person as she rocked a pastel look to cool down the heat and this got fans gushing. 

The Ishq Murshid famed star turned to her Instagram handle this Tuesday and documented insights from her photoshoot.


Saleem in her first picture was all smiles as she gazed straight into the camera with her stylish baby pink sleeveless outfit shining through.

While the next featured the actress flaunting her no-makeup avatar in a fully-embellished outfit with a pair of small earrings.

The next was a snapshot of the Khaie actress looking outta the window with the sun rays falling all through her face and that made her outfit stand out even more.

She next blessed feeds with yet another shot that had her embroidered attire on display which she paired with slip-ons. Her short tresses did justice to her entire look.

However, the next happened to be another click that had Durefishan smiling bright into the camera.

Durefishan’s post left fans asking for more as they admired her ethnic look for the day in the comments section.

“Beautiful beautiful beautiful Angel,” one fan commented.

The next wrote, “Look like princess.”

Durefishan Saleem, who grabbed eyeballs for her style time and again, has become a household name with her stellar performance in the drama series Ishq Murshid.. 

