'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer: Adam Sandler makes iconic comeback

Netflix has released a full-length trailer of Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler.
During the the Tudum fan event in Los Angeles, Adam, Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen were among cast members who appeared onstage.
In the viral trailer, Happy Gilmore (payed by Adam) can be seen breaking into another new caddy.
The kids who play the comedian’s children in the movie joked, “Is there actually anyone under 60 in this movie?” at the event.
Returning cast members of the 1996 film include Bowen, McDonald and Ben Stiller.
Meanwhile, the new cast includes Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie and Adam’s daughters Sadie and Sunny.
Professional golfers John Daly, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and more also starred in the sequel.
Fans reaction:
A fan commented, “Shooter McGavin tackling Gilmore is gonna have me in stitches. Finally getting his revenge.”
Another wrote, “Who would have thought that Chubbs had a son or that Happy and his wife REALLY love each other.”
“I really like how Sunny Sandler is being more involved in her father’s films and it feels kinda personal and sentimental how she will play as Adam Sandler’s daughter again in the sequel to one of the first Happy Madison productions,” a third noted.
Happy Gilmore 2 premiere date:
Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25.