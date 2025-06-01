Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney spills beans on fiancé Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney and her former finance Jonathan Davino parted ways a few months back

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sydney Sweeney spills beans on fiancé Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney spills beans on fiancé Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed her split from former fiancé Jonathan Davino for the first time.

The Euphoria star also got candid about her personal life after calling off engagement.

During a chat with The Times of London, Sydney shared, “I’m learning a lot about myself [and] spending more time with my friends. I’m loving it.”

The former couple started dating back in 2018 and they parted ways two months ago.

When the American actress was asked if wedding was still on the horizon, she responded, “no.”

Sydney then discussed her hectic schedule, “I took three weeks off in April last year. There’s 24 hours in a day, obviously, but I make sure that there are 26 for me.”

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on relationship with Glen Powell:

In the same interview, Sydney Sweeney also got candid about her relationship with co-star Glen Powell.

The duo starred together in a romantic film, Anyone But You.

She said, “Glen and I adore each other, so I think we were so happy for the reception of the film. When you spend so much time with someone, you become close and you talk to each other about anything.”

Sydney added, “So work, life, family [and] friends, he’s just there for me. I’m there for him.”

On the work front, she will be next seen in the third season of HBO’s Euphoria.

Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty peacefully passes away at 70
Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty peacefully passes away at 70
The 'Work' singer's father was battling with undisclosed chronic illness for several years
Gracie Abrams excitedly celebrates Taylor Swift’s ownership of her masters
Gracie Abrams excitedly celebrates Taylor Swift’s ownership of her masters
Taylor Swift has finally regained ownership of her first six albums after years of feuding with Scooter Braun
Cardi B breaks silence on Offset's spousal support filing amid split drama
Cardi B breaks silence on Offset's spousal support filing amid split drama
Offset and Cardi B announced their separation in December 2018
Shakira issues emotional statement after calling off Boston, DC concerts
Shakira issues emotional statement after calling off Boston, DC concerts
The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker abruptly cancelled her LMYNL World Tour shows in Boston and Washington D.C.
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff recreate 'Getaway Car' BTS to toast masters win
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff recreate 'Getaway Car' BTS to toast masters win
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift are longtime friends and collaborators who have worked together on the singer's multiple albums
Dua Lipa rings in childhood pal Mia Tomlinson's birthday with moving tribute
Dua Lipa rings in childhood pal Mia Tomlinson's birthday with moving tribute
The 'Levitating' crooner is set to conclude her third ongoing concert tour 'Radical Optimism' in December this year
Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert
Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert
The 'Flowers' crooner was appeared in a classic family-musical film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' in 2009
How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
Jaw dropping amount Taylor Swift paid to buy back the masters of her first six albums revealed
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
The '13 Going on 30' star shares glimpses into her recent life in May photo-dump
Robin Thicke marries model April Love Geary after seven years of engagement
Robin Thicke marries model April Love Geary after seven years of engagement
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke began dating each other in 2014
Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning ‘M*A*S*H’ star, passes away at 87
Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning ‘M*A*S*H’ star, passes away at 87
Two-time Emmy Award winner Loretta Swit breathed her last at the age of 87 in New York
Valerie Mahaffey, 'Young Sheldon' star, dies at 71
Valerie Mahaffey, 'Young Sheldon' star, dies at 71
Valerie Mahaffey's publicist confirmed that the actress died after suffering from cancer