Sydney Sweeney spills beans on fiancé Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed her split from former fiancé Jonathan Davino for the first time.
The Euphoria star also got candid about her personal life after calling off engagement.
During a chat with The Times of London, Sydney shared, “I’m learning a lot about myself [and] spending more time with my friends. I’m loving it.”
The former couple started dating back in 2018 and they parted ways two months ago.
When the American actress was asked if wedding was still on the horizon, she responded, “no.”
Sydney then discussed her hectic schedule, “I took three weeks off in April last year. There’s 24 hours in a day, obviously, but I make sure that there are 26 for me.”
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on relationship with Glen Powell:
In the same interview, Sydney Sweeney also got candid about her relationship with co-star Glen Powell.
The duo starred together in a romantic film, Anyone But You.
She said, “Glen and I adore each other, so I think we were so happy for the reception of the film. When you spend so much time with someone, you become close and you talk to each other about anything.”
Sydney added, “So work, life, family [and] friends, he’s just there for me. I’m there for him.”
On the work front, she will be next seen in the third season of HBO’s Euphoria.