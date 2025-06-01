‘Wednesday’ releases first six minutes of season 2 at Tudum live event

Netflix has released the first six minutes of Wednesday season 2.
During the streamer's Tudum 2025 live event on Saturday, May 31, the streaming platform announced that Lady Gaga will join the upcoming season as a guest star.
The video clip began with Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) tied up in a serial killer's basement. A life-size doll can be hearing saying, "who said nightmares don't come true?" in a spooky voice.
She said, "He's under the delusion that I'm his next victim. I'll let him cherish that notion while I explain my predicament."
In the next scene, Wednesday was seen unloading her weapons. And finally she comes face to face with the Kansas City Scalper, a role played by Haley Joel Osment.
He gives Wednesday a doll which looks looks exactly like her, saying, "Let me show you some of my own handiwork.”
Fans reaction:
A fan commented, “The most realistic thing about the airport scene is the fact that they weren’t yelling at her for the amount of weapons she carried, but they lost it when they found sun cream in her bag.”
Another wrote, “Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things - damn the internet will blow up with these 3 coming.”
Wednesday season 2 release date:
Netflix has announced that Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts. The first half of the series will release on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the second half following on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.