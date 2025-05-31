Shakira issues emotional statement after calling off Boston, DC concerts

Entertainment

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker abruptly cancelled her LMYNL World Tour shows in Boston and Washington D.C.

  by Web Desk
  • |
For Shakira, there's nothing more "painful" than cancelling her concerts!

After calling off the Boston and Washington D.C. shows of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at eleventh hour, the Hips Don't Lie singer turned to her official Instagram Story to pen an emotional statement on Saturday, May 31.

In the message, she expressed heartbreak over cancelling the concerts and thanked her fans for standing by her side through all highs and low.

The Waka Waka crooner began her message, writing, "Nothing more painful for an artist than having to cancel two sold-out stadium shows like Boston and DC for reasons beyond one's control."

She continued, "Thank you for being there in the good times and the not so good."

"We've cruised together through every bump in the road, and you always take me to the other side. Los quiero con todo," Shakira concluded.

Shakira cancels Boston and Washington D.C. concerts:

Shakira cancelled her Boston concert of LMYNL Tour at the very last minute, with her show organizers citing "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th, respectively, at Fenway Park have been cancelled," the statement read.

This cancellation affected her show in Washington D.C., as the singer was forced to call off the concert due to "complications with the previous show in Boston."

"Because of the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that affected me and other artists in Boston, my full tour production is not able to be moved to Washington, DC in time for my scheduled performance on Saturday," Shakira noted.

The songstress will perform her upcoming LYMNL concert in Atlanta, U.S., on June 2, 2025.

