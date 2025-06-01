‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Player 456 confronts Front Man’s betrayal in gripping trailer

Gi-hun aka Player 456 is back in the game again!
On Saturday, Netflix dropped the gripping first trailer for Season 3 of Squid Game at Tudum, streaming giant’s annual fan event, in Los Angeles.
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim and Choi Seung-hyun aka T.O.P all were in attendance at the event.
The 2-minute-long trailer shows Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, back in the deadly games after the death of his best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) and the failed rebellion in the end of season two.
In a particularly intense moment, Gi-hun, bloodied and furious, screams at the guards, wearing pink uniforms.
“Why didn’t you kill me? Why did you keep me alive? Why did you let me live?”he asked.
The trailer promises a brutal, emotional, and action-packed conclusion, as Gi-hun finally uncovers the devastating truth behind the Front Man’s betrayal.
Just like previous ones, this season also features deadly and tense games, including a disorienting maze and a jump rope game.
Squid Game season three, which is the final chapter of the Netflix hit show, will be available on June 27.
About 'Squid Game'
Squid Game season 1 was debuted on Netflix in September four years ago and it quickly became streaming giant’s No. 2 most-watched TV season of all time.
Meanwhile, Season 2 of the show was premiered in December last year and it also quickly became a smash hit.
The Korean drama was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also writes, directs and produces.