Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff recreate 'Getaway Car' BTS to toast masters win

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift are longtime friends and collaborators who have worked together on the singer's multiple albums

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are celebrating hard and loving it!

The longtime besties and collaborators marked the Cruel Summer songstress's major victory - ownership of her first six albums' master recordings - in an exciting way that left their fans thrilled.

To celebrate the milestone moment, Swift and Antonoff recreated a years-old, then-viral behind-the-scenes clip, that showed them brainstorming the lyrics for the hit Reputation track, Getaway Car.

The 41-year-old American singer-songwriter shared the clip on his X account on Saturday, May 31, writing, "rep forever guilt free listening!"

The re-enacted video opened with the track playing in the background, as the 14-time Grammy-winning songstress and her American record producer pal sang along to, "I'm in a getaway car," playfully acting as if they were brainstorming.

This transitioned into Swift excitedly singing, "Put the money in a bag and I stole the keys. That was the last time you ever saw me."

However, adding a fun twist to the recreated clip, this time the Blank Space crooner was not screaming alone, as Antonoff joined her, shouting at the top of his lungs.

Swift, who is a huge cat lover, was also seen holding her Scottish Fold cat Meredith in the video.

She was dressed in a grey sweatshirt, whereas, Jack Antonoff sported a black tee.

Does Taylor Swift owns all her masters now?

Yes, Taylor Swift now officially owns all the master recordings of all her albums.

In a lengthy letter published on her official website, the Fearless singer joyfully penned, "I really get to say these. words: All of the music I've ever made... now, And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. belongs... to me. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era, My entire life's work."

The You Belong with Me singer announced the delightful news on Friday, May 30, 2025.

