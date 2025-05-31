Gracie Abrams excitedly celebrates Taylor Swift’s ownership of her masters

Entertainment

Taylor Swift has finally regained ownership of her first six albums after years of feuding with Scooter Braun

Gracie Abrams has become Taylor Swift’s biggest cheerleader after her major victory!

On Friday, May 30, the 14-time Grammy winner took to her official Instagram account to share an exciting news with her die-hard fans, revealing that she now finally owns the masters of her first six albums.

Thrilled by the Eras Tour hitmaker’s major achievement, Abrams excitedly celebrated her milestone moment.

The I’m Sorry, I Love You crooner reposted Swift’s delightful update on her Instagram Story just a few hours after the announcement, and excitedly wrote, “F*ck yes.”

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams:

Besides being a longtime friend of the Blank Space crooner, Gracie Abrams also has professional ties with Swift.

During the thrilling Eras Tour, the Call Me When You Break Up singer opened several of Swift’s concerts, here the duo delivered outstanding performances in front of the audience.

On the other hand, the Love Story hitmaker appeared as featured guest in Abrams’ song, Us, from her second studio album, The Secret of Us.

Taylor Swift announces reclaiming her masters:

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, May 30, Taylor Swift shared a carousel of photos, posing with her first six albums – Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

Accompanying the images was a delightful caption that read, “You belong with me.”

The Wildest Dreams hitmaker also penned a lengthy note on her official website, expressing her overwhelming emotions and feelings as she broke the huge news.

