Cardi B breaks silence on Offset's spousal support filing amid split drama

Offset and Cardi B announced their separation in December 2018

Cardi B breaks silence on Offset's spousal support filing amid split drama  

Cardi B recently reacted to her ex-boyfriend, Offset's spousal support filing amid their messy breakup controversy.

The mom-of-four turned to her X Spaces over the weekend to share her stance on the recent filing of her former partner.

Several fans asked the popular rap star about Offset's alleged demand to pay him spousal support after their split is finalized, according to new court filings in their divorce case.

In response to the fans' numerous queries, Cardi B revealed, "Y'all want to know what's the kids' bills? Start adding."

"My kids got their driver. The kids' driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month," the Drip crooner added.

She further alleged that Offset did not contribute to the tuition payments for their eldest daughter Kulture, which nearly cost around $45,000, stating, "Kulture and Wave get tutoring four times a week."

"Kulture's piano class — that's $300 an hour, and she gets piano classes three times a week. I'm not sure how much is gymnastics and Wave's boxing classes, but I pay for that, too," the 32-year-old American rapper remarked.

Cardi B and Offset relationship timeline:  

For those unaware, Cardi B and Offset parted ways in December 2018 after secretly divorcing in July 2024.

They began dating each other in 2017. 

The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Kulture, in 2019, and their son Wave was born in 2023. They are also parents to their newborn daughter Blossom.

Offset also has three children from previous relationships a daughter, Kalea Marie, and two sons, Jordan and Kody. 

