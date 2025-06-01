Entertainment

Ben Affleck pokes fun at Matt Damon’s gray beard at Netflix Tudum event

The longtime friends and collaborators released first footage from their new film, 'The Rip' at the event

Ben Affleck can’t stop poking fun at longtime pal, Matt Damon!

The longtime friends and collaborators reunited onstage at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event on Saturday to release the first official footage from their highly anticipated new film, The Rip.

Before premiering the footage for the gritty-looking crime-thriller, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez joked Damon’s gray beard.

"I trusted Matt would shave the beard before Tudum — and here we are,” he told the audience.

The audience laughed their lungs out as Damon, currently sporting a long gray beard for the ancient Greek mythological hero Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey, took the jab in stride.

However, the laughs quickly turned into to serious excitement as Affleck and Damon introduced the first footage from The Rip, which is directed by Joe Carnahan.

About 'The Rip'

The upcoming crime film The Rip, which stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, will be released in January, next year.

A synopsis for The Rip teases, "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including whom they can rely on."

The film also stars Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino, Néstor Carbonell and Kyle Chandler.

