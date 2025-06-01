'Stranger Things' season 5 confirmed for 3-part release with premiere date

The wait is almost over! Stranger Things season 5 premiere date has been revealed.
Saturday, May 31, Netflix announced the premiere date of the series during its Tudum 2025 live event.
Moreover, the hit show's final season will air in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve.
During the live event, Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp reflected on their fond memories on set and hyped up the final season.
A teaser clip was also released, showing all the drama that's to come.Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown also took part in the live event via pre-recorded video messages.
The titles for all eight episodes of season 5 were released through a teaser in November 2024.
Fans reaction to Stranger Things season 5 premiere date:
A fan commented, “Forget it… I’m not celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Years. I’ll be home celebrating Stranger Things.”
Another wrote, “In S1 Will use the lights to spell out “run”，in S5 Will shout out “run”. All gave me chills. It really is the end now.”
“Seeing MIke protecting 3 kids is so crazy to me, since everything started when they were those same kids' ages,” a third noted.
Stranger Things season 5 returning cast:
The returning cast of Stranger Things season 5 includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer.
Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke are also set to reprise their roles.