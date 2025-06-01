Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season 5 confirmed for 3-part release with premiere date

'Stranger Things' final and fifth season is set to release in three parts: Volume 1, Volume 2 and the series finale

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Stranger Things season 5 confirmed for 3-part release with premiere date
'Stranger Things' season 5 confirmed for 3-part release with premiere date

The wait is almost over! Stranger Things season 5 premiere date has been revealed.

Saturday, May 31, Netflix announced the premiere date of the series during its Tudum 2025 live event.

Moreover, the hit show's final season will air in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve.

During the live event, Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp reflected on their fond memories on set and hyped up the final season. 


A teaser clip was also released, showing all the drama that's to come.Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown also took part in the live event via pre-recorded video messages.

The titles for all eight episodes of season 5 were released through a teaser in November 2024.

Fans reaction to Stranger Things season 5 premiere date:

A fan commented, “Forget it… I’m not celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Years. I’ll be home celebrating Stranger Things.”

Another wrote, “In S1 Will use the lights to spell out “run”，in S5 Will shout out “run”. All gave me chills. It really is the end now.”

“Seeing MIke protecting 3 kids is so crazy to me, since everything started when they were those same kids' ages,” a third noted.

Stranger Things season 5 returning cast:

The returning cast of Stranger Things season 5 includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer.

Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke are also set to reprise their roles.

‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Player 456 confronts Front Man’s betrayal in gripping trailer
‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Player 456 confronts Front Man’s betrayal in gripping trailer
Netflix dropped the gripping first trailer for Season 3 of 'Squid Game' at Tudum on Saturday
‘Wednesday’ releases first six minutes of season 2 at Tudum live event
‘Wednesday’ releases first six minutes of season 2 at Tudum live event
Lady Gaga’s guest role officially confirmed by Netflix
Sydney Sweeney spills beans on fiancé Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney spills beans on fiancé Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney and her former finance Jonathan Davino parted ways a few months back
Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty peacefully passes away at 70
Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty peacefully passes away at 70
The 'Work' singer's father was battling with undisclosed chronic illness for several years
Gracie Abrams excitedly celebrates Taylor Swift’s ownership of her masters
Gracie Abrams excitedly celebrates Taylor Swift’s ownership of her masters
Taylor Swift has finally regained ownership of her first six albums after years of feuding with Scooter Braun
Cardi B breaks silence on Offset's spousal support filing amid split drama
Cardi B breaks silence on Offset's spousal support filing amid split drama
Offset and Cardi B announced their separation in December 2018
Shakira issues emotional statement after calling off Boston, DC concerts
Shakira issues emotional statement after calling off Boston, DC concerts
The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker abruptly cancelled her LMYNL World Tour shows in Boston and Washington D.C.
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff recreate 'Getaway Car' BTS to toast masters win
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff recreate 'Getaway Car' BTS to toast masters win
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift are longtime friends and collaborators who have worked together on the singer's multiple albums
Dua Lipa rings in childhood pal Mia Tomlinson's birthday with moving tribute
Dua Lipa rings in childhood pal Mia Tomlinson's birthday with moving tribute
The 'Levitating' crooner is set to conclude her third ongoing concert tour 'Radical Optimism' in December this year
Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert
Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert
The 'Flowers' crooner was appeared in a classic family-musical film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' in 2009
How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
Jaw dropping amount Taylor Swift paid to buy back the masters of her first six albums revealed
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
The '13 Going on 30' star shares glimpses into her recent life in May photo-dump