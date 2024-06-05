Sofia Vergara opens up about cellulite fears in ‘Griselda’ role

Sofia Vergara has revealed her fear of showing cellulite on screen as she confessed that she initially had reservations about baring her skin, fearing the scrutiny of her imperfections.
As per The US Sun reports, the Modern Family star revealed during the Netflix FYSEE event on Sunday, June 2, that filming sex sequences for the criminal thriller stands out as one of the times she felt underconfidence.
Vergara shared, “I don’t think I’ve ever done like, a sex scene,” saying that she did bold scenes during her Modern Family days with costar Ed O’Neill.
"I'm 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn't have worried. I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific,” she confessed.
Vergara said, "I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side,’” adding, “Uh, I'm vain I guess. That one kept me awake I think."
She acknowledged that she was nervous about filming the sex scenes, but the sequences "came out good."
The American Got Talent star stated, “It's really dark and Andy [Baiz], the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he's like, ‘We're never going to stay like a long time on you [the camera].' "
To note, Sofia Vergara played the role of business women Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries.