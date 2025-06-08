Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller

It was a gloomy day for Ben Affleck!
Shortly after his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s photos of publicly flaunting her romance with boyfriend John Miller circulated online, the Daredevil star making a glum appearance in a solo outing, reported Page Six on Saturday, June 7.
The 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker was spotted leaving a popular fine dining restaurant an steakhouse, Steak 48, in Beverly Hills, California.
In the photos shared by the outlet, the Deep Water actor appeared downcast as he was seen exiting the restaurant, dressed in a blue shirt, grey cardigan, and dark jeans.
His gloomy solo outing occured just hours after the 13 Going On 30 actress was seen displaying PDA with her beau.
Jennifer Garner’s PDA-packed appearance with boyfriend John Miller:
On Friday, June 6, Ben Affleck’s first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was photographed engaged in a steamy kiss with her boyfriend John Miller.
The lovebirds were spotted in casual attires, displaying PDA outside Miller’s Los Angeles home.
When did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner get married?
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck tied the knot on June 29, 2005, after dating for a few months.
How many kids Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are parents to three children - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 – whom they co-parent.
When did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorce?
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their separation in June 2015, ten years after their marriage.
They jointly filed for divorvce in April 2017. However, in 2020, The Accountant star described separation from Garner as “the biggest regret of my life.”