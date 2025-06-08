Entertainment

Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller

Jennifer Garner was recently spotted passionately kissing her boyfriend John Miller in Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller

It was a gloomy day for Ben Affleck!

Shortly after his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s photos of publicly flaunting her romance with boyfriend John Miller circulated online, the Daredevil star making a glum appearance in a solo outing, reported Page Six on Saturday, June 7.

The 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker was spotted leaving a popular fine dining restaurant an steakhouse, Steak 48, in Beverly Hills, California.

In the photos shared by the outlet, the Deep Water actor appeared downcast as he was seen exiting the restaurant, dressed in a blue shirt, grey cardigan, and dark jeans.

P.C. BACKGRID/Page Six
P.C. BACKGRID/Page Six

His gloomy solo outing occured just hours after the 13 Going On 30 actress was seen displaying PDA with her beau.

Jennifer Garner’s PDA-packed appearance with boyfriend John Miller:

On Friday, June 6, Ben Affleck’s first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was photographed engaged in a steamy kiss with her boyfriend John Miller.

The lovebirds were spotted in casual attires, displaying PDA outside Miller’s Los Angeles home.

When did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner get married?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck tied the knot on June 29, 2005, after dating for a few months.

How many kids Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are parents to three children - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 – whom they co-parent.

When did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorce?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their separation in June 2015, ten years after their marriage.

They jointly filed for divorvce in April 2017. However, in 2020, The Accountant star described separation from Garner as “the biggest regret of my life.”

Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner, who is a doting mother of three kids, celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 17
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds responds to Neil Patrick Harris taking over Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' a new prequel series of 'The Terminal List', will premiere in August
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, the co-founder of the iconic New York based R&B group Atlantic Starr, passes away at 68
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian shares son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband, Travis Barker
Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & big injury
Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & big injury
'Peaches' crooner mental state and marriage fuelled concern among fans
Dakota Johnson dishes on bold revenge against friend’s ex amid Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson dishes on bold revenge against friend’s ex amid Chris Martin split
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and Chris Martin have officially parted their ways after eight years of dating
BTS stars RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook set to finish military service soon
BTS stars RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook set to finish military service soon
BTS members will end their mandatory military service
Miley Cyrus opens up about relationship with ex Nick Jonas in candid moment
Miley Cyrus opens up about relationship with ex Nick Jonas in candid moment
'Flowers' singer reflected on the time she briefly dated the Jonas Brothers member
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate love at intimate wedding event
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate love at intimate wedding event
'Lover' crooner and the NFL star shocked the fans with wedding event
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness quietly handled $23m home split ahead of divorce
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness quietly handled $23m home split ahead of divorce
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness parted ways as they filled for a divorce