Bilal Abbas Khan receives sweet birthday wish from beloved niece

Bilal Abbas Khan, who turned 31 on June 4, 2024, got a cutesy birthday greeting from his sweet niece.
The little one blew out the candle and with love wished her uncle a ‘happy birthday.’
The Pyar Ke Sadqay actor shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram this Tuesday, which saw the cute one celebrating her uncle’s existence.
By dropping a glimpse into his low-key birthday celebrations, Bilal Abbas actively spread joy and warmth among his followers.
“Best birthday wish," the Khel Khel Mein star penned a caption to describe the sweetness.
The post garnered immense love and attention from his fans, who rushed to the comments section in an instant.
“ Very cute Mashallah,” one user wrote.
Another wished Bilal, “ Happy Birthday to our hero.”
“ Cutest wish ever,” the third effused.
“ Awwee soo cuteee,” the other wrote.
The actor received an outpour of birthday messages not only from his family but his friends and fans too.
On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan has been a part of numerous projects but his latest Ishq Murshid was a complete blockbuster where he essayed the role of a rich politician's son while Durefishan Saleem played his love interest.