Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with surprise duet at BST Hyde Park

Sabrina Carpenter has surprised fans with an epic duet performance with Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park show.
On Sunday night, July 6, the Grammy winner introduced surprise guests Duran Duran for a rendition of their 1982 hit track Hungry Like the Wolf.
Sabrina teased before the duet, “I also thought it might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the U.K. I’m going to need you guys to put that howling to good use. But everybody please give it up and make so much noise for the legendary Duran Duran.”
During the performance, band front-man Simon Le Bon and bassist John Taylor joined the musician on stage.
The pop icon has performed two consecutive sold-out shows at the famous venue with renowned guests including Clairo, Beabadoobee, Amber Mark, Luvcat, Ider, Sofy, Dellaxoz, The Tulips and Sola, Olivia Dean, Chloe Qisha, Miso Extra, Tanner Adell, and others.
Shortly after concluding the concert, the Please Please Please singer posted a carousel of exclusive photos on Instagram.
The caption of the post read, “NIGHT 1 HYDE PARK. magical and unbelievable. 65,000 of your beautiful faces and we get the privilege of doing it all again tonight!! See you soon i love you.”
Sabrina is set to conclude her Short n' Sweet tour on November 23, 2025.