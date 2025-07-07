Jennifer Lopez rocks low-key chic look during shopping spree with daughter Emme

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
When it comes to serving glamour in casuals, Jennifer Lopez has no competition!

On Sunday, July 6, Backgrid shared a couple of photos on Instagram from the 55-year-old American singer, songwriter, and actress’s latest spotting.

“Superstar singer and actress #JenniferLopez radiates joy as she enjoys a shopping trip with her child Emme to Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills,” read the caption.

For her new outing, the Unstoppable actress was joined by her 17-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In the photos, JLo looked effortlessly gorgeous and stylish in a casual look that included a beautiful, flowy crop top in white, flaunting her toned abs, and paired it with loose grey trousers.

With a black hat, brown clutch, and beige heels, the Up All Night tour hitmaker completed her stunning look.

P.C. Instagram/Backgrid
P.C. Instagram/Backgrid

Meanwhile, Emme, as always, rocked a shirt featuring checkered pattern and a pair of light blue jeans.

In the caption, the outlet further shared, “The weekend sighting comes after Lopez invited 30 of her biggest Los Angeles-based fans to a secret listening party, where she debuted six new songs.”

Lopez’s stylish and chic look garnered her immense praises from fans, who gushed over the actress in the post’s comment section.

