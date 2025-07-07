Cardi B, Stefon Diggs hint at breakup with bold public move

Cardi B and boyfriend Stefon Diggs have dropped major clues about their split.
The couple, first rumored to be dating in October last year, went Instagram official this June and shared several loved-up and PDA-packed glimpses of their romance.
However, now, the latest public move by the 32-year-old American rapper has convinced her fans that the revenge romance between her and the 31-year-old American football star has finally come to an end, reported the Daily Mail.
In a surprising new move, Cardi B has deleted all the photos with the NFL star from her official Instagram account.
The I Like It rapper’s latest step immediately caught the attention of her fans, who began speculating if it was a hint at possible breakup with Diggs.
Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs, who also flaunted his romance with Cardi B through his social media handle, has also removed all the photos with the rapper.
However, it is worth noting that despite removing all the traces of their love life, the duo still follows each other on Instagram.
Fans reaction on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ shocking move:
Mocking Cardi B and Stefon Diggs breakup, one of the fans commented, “That ended as quickly as his time in Houston.”
“Bro didn’t renew the 30 day trial,” another quipped, while a third slammed, “Left her husband for a weekend relationship.”
A fourth asked Diggs on one of his posts, “Where is the picture w Cardi ?! What’s going on?”
For those unaware, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been romantically linked since October 2024.