Top 5 Hollywood celebrity couples you didn't know were together

Hollywood has a unique history of celebrity couples who dated, broke up, and have since faded from public memory.
Today, we will revisit some of the past romances of renowned A-listers from Tinseltown.
Here are the top five former celebrity couples you may have forgotten once dated, including Tom Cruise and Cher, Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, Chris Evans and Jessica Biel, Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz, and Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette.
1. Chris Evans and Jessica Biel:
Chris Evans and Jessica Biel were in a high-profile relationship from 2001 to 2006. They began dating on the set of their first movie, London, in 2005.
They also appeared together in another film, Cellular, during their relationship in 2004. The two ended their relationship in 2006, after discussing their marriage and having children.
Jessica Biel married Justin Timberlake in 2012, and Chris Evans tied the knot with Alba Baptista in 2023.
2. Tom Cruise and Cher:
Before marrying his first ex-wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1987, Tom Cruise briefly dated the popular singer Cher in the 1980s.
The two first met at the wedding of Madonna and Sean Penn in 1985 and later reconnected at a White House event for individuals with dyslexia, as they both share this condition.
After dating for several years, reports indicated that they parted ways in 1985 due to their busy schedules and differing priorities.
Tom Cruise is reportedly dating Ana de Armas, while Cher separated from her ex-husband, Gregg Allman, in 1979.
3. Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd:
Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, who starred together in the popular sitcom Friends, once dated before they appeared on screen together in the show.
The ex-couple initially sparked romance rumours on the set of their 1998 movie, The Object of My Affection.
However, they never publicly confirmed a relationship and went on to have other relationships and marriages.
Jennifer Aniston is currently single after two high-profile divorces from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt, while Paul Rudd married his wife Julie Yaeger in 2003 and has been going strong since then.
4. Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz:
Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz had a brief but notable relationship in the early 2000s, including a secret engagement.
Kidman and Kravitz met around 2002, possibly when she was renting his apartment.
Their romance developed quickly, and they attended various events together.
Despite their secret engagement and whirlwind romance in early 2002, their relationship was short-lived, ending in late 2003.
After parting ways with Lenny Kravitz, Nicole Kidman tied the knot with her now husband, Keith Urban in 2006, and Lenny Kravitz never dated anyone after being in a relationship with Kidman.
5. Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette:
Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette were a high-profile couple who dated and got engaged for several years before calling off their engagement in 2007.
Following Reynolds' highly publicised divorce from his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, in 2011, many of his fans largely forgot about his past relationship with Morissette.
However, his scandalous romance with Alanis began at Drew Barrymore's birthday party in 2002, and they ultimately got engaged in 2004.
After spending four years as a happy couple, the two announced their split in 2007.
Ryan Reynolds is married to his wife, Blake Lively, and Alanis Morissette tied the knot with her musician husband, Souleye, in 2010.