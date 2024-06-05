Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Superstar Mahira Khan congratulates Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the newest parents in town.
The Bawaal actor spread joy as he announced his daughter’s arrival on Instagram this Tuesday.
“Our baby girl is here. Thankyou for all the good wishes for the mama and baby,” the Kalank actor penned a caption alongside the happy happy post.
While a slew of Bollywood celebrities flocked to the comments section and showered blessings on the new parents what caught attention was the Pakistani superstar Khan's adorable wish for the pair.
“ Aww Congratulations!!” the Humsafar starlet commented on the new-dad’s post.
Khan made a name in India with her blockbuster performance in Bollywood movie Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
The pair left fans delighted after they officially confirmed their pregnancy back in February.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, whose love story was one of a kind, tied the knot on 24 January, 2021 in a dreamy wedding affair graced by the who’s and who of Bollywood.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan is busy wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film Baby John, Citadel and Bhediya 2 while his wife will take care of the newly born baby at home.