Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez and ex Tony Gonzalez are beaming with pride as their son Nikko graduates from college.
The news anchor graced the graduation event with her family including fiancé and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and his wife October "Tobie" Gonzalez.
Sánchez took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt video montage of the celebration, featuring photos of Nikko in graduation cap and gown.
The post also includes portrait of Sánchez and Nikko, as well as their photo with theNFL player Tony.
Another image shows Sánchez, Bezos, Tony, and his wife October, all beaming with pride and joy.
She also included a clip of her heartfelt speech to Nikko , in which she could be heard saying, “I’m super excited to see this next chapter in your life is going to be. I know it’s going to be amazing. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am.”
Sánchez's Instagram post was captioned, “Nikko I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024. I couldn’t help but get emotional. We love you!”
Lauren Sánchez welcomed her first child, Nikko, with Tony Gonzalez in February 2001.
After the couple separated, Tony married October in 2007 while Sánchez married Patrick Whitesell in 2005, with whom she had two children, Evan and Ella.
The couple finalized their divorce in late 2019, around the same time Sánchez began dating Jeff Bezos, who had recently announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos got engaged in May, 2023.