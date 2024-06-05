Trending

Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, shares son with ex Tony Gonzalez

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez and ex Tony Gonzalez are beaming with pride as their son Nikko graduates from college.

The news anchor graced the graduation event with her family including fiancé and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and his wife October "Tobie" Gonzalez.

Sánchez took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt video montage of the celebration, featuring photos of Nikko in graduation cap and gown.

The post also includes portrait of Sánchez and Nikko, as well as their photo with theNFL player Tony.

Another image shows Sánchez, Bezos, Tony, and his wife October, all beaming with pride and joy.

She also included a clip of her heartfelt speech to Nikko , in which she could be heard saying, “I’m super excited to see this next chapter in your life is going to be. I know it’s going to be amazing. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am.”

Sánchez's Instagram post was captioned, “Nikko I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024. I couldn’t help but get emotional. We love you!”

Lauren Sánchez welcomed her first child, Nikko, with Tony Gonzalez in February 2001.

After the couple separated, Tony married October in 2007 while Sánchez married Patrick Whitesell in 2005, with whom she had two children, Evan and Ella.

The couple finalized their divorce in late 2019, around the same time Sánchez began dating Jeff Bezos, who had recently announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos got engaged in May, 2023.

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle
Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Trending News

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
‘Doctor Who’ star William Russell breathes his last at 99
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good shine in first red carpet outing since April sentencing
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Is Sania Mirza looking for love AGAIN post divorce?
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Chrissy Teigen announces new addition to her family
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Sabrina Carpenter's sixth-studio album 'Short N Sweet' to release in August
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam mesmerize crowds in Abu Dhabi: Watch
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets married for fifth time to Elena Zhukova
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Nita Ambani sips on $60,000 gold water for THIS reason
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Jennifer Lopez appears sombre in latest outing amid marriage troubles
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'mending their relationship'?
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree officially call it quits after brief romance