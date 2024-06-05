‘Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel reveals secret behind Queen Charlotte’s swan wig

Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte's fashion sense has always been a highlight of Netflix's Bridgerton, and her jaw-dropping swan wig in season three has taken her royal style to new heights.
While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards on Tuesday, Golda shared the fascinating story behind her swan wig.
“I think we have to speak about the swan wig. I mean, that’s like a genius moment of beautiful crafting, storytelling,” Golda told the outlet when asked about her favorite looks from Bridgerton so far.
Discussing hairstylist Erika Ökvist's vision, who designed the iconic wig,featuring a motorized swan that moves through the Queen's hair, Golda revealed, “She always wanted to make a wig with machinery, but what that was evolved through the two years, and we eventually ended up with what you see onscreen.”
The Death in Paradise actress further shared that her stunning swan wig is surprisingly lightweight.
Crediting Erika, she noted, “It's not that heavy. The mechanism isn’t in the wig.”
Golda also spilled the beans at what's to come in Bridgerton next, telling, "I think there’s going to be some triumphant moments, and I think there’s going to be some revealing moments.”
“And I think a lot will come out to empower the queen and many more of the characters in the show,” she added.
Golda revealed that her role as Queen Charlotte served as a good bridge between seasons, allowing fans to get into their favorite characters' backstories.
Bridgerton season 3, first part was streamed on Netflix on May 16, while part two will release on June 13.