Will Smith takes multitasking to next level in 'Bad Boys 4’ BTS video

Will Smith has taken multitasking to another level in his latest action-packed film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
On Tuesday, The Pursuit of Happyess actor took to his Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes video of his new flick Bad Boys 4.
The video shows Smith not only acting in the movie but also operating the camera during a high-intensity shootout scene.
Will could be seen strapping a camera to his waist, filming himself as he takes down villains.
He even flips the camera to show his point of view, then switches back to his face, giving fans a unique perspective on the action-packed scene.
Alongside the video, Will penned, “Just wait until you guys to see this scene in @badboys.”
The impressive behind-the-scene clip has left fans in awe as they flooded the comment section with praises for Will's multitasking.
One fan noted, “I've always been curious about how scenes like this are filmed. I'm amazed.”
While another gushed, “Oh that’s dope.”
“That's wassup. I always wanted to know how those shots were filmed,” the third expressed.
The fourth jokingly penned, “Did you get a camera operator credit too @willsmith ???”
Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released on June 5, 2024.