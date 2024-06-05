Royal

Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision

Princess Kate won’t attend the Trooping the Colour event amid cancer treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Kate Middleton's absence from royal duties amid her cancer diagnosis has sparked concerns about her future role within the British monarchy.

The Princess Of Wales’ continues absence from the royal duties have raised concerns about her loyalties towards the firm promoting King Charles to take a major decision about working royals like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara Tindal.

Shortly after the Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton would miss the final dress rehearsal for King Charles’ birthday celebrations on June 8, the royal historian and expert Dr Tessa Dunlop shared her thoughts with Mirror.

"Whether [Kate] will make a balcony appearance on the big day on June 15 remains the great unknown. My hunch is she will give us a wave, but if she doesn't (entirely her prerogative) questions about Harry and Meghan are bound to surface," said the royal expert.

She contiunued, "These are futile, even in 2022 the Sussexes were out of the picture, glimpsed briefly at a window and not invited on the balcony."

"This year that balcony cast will have even slimmer pickings if the Princess of Wales stays away. In which case might it be time to review the role of non-working royals? All those cousins Eugenie, Beatrice, and Zara who have long behaved with hallmark loyalty would surely relish the prospect of standing shoulder to shoulder with their King. After all, isn't that what families are for?" added the royal expert.

However, Kate Middleton is presently having preventive cancer treatment, and her presence during Trooping has not been confirmed.

