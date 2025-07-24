Prince William set to meet Spanish royals in new trip


Prince William is set to attend the Women's Euros final along with Queen Letizia and her daughter Infanta Sofia.

On Wednesday evening, July 23, Spain earned a spot to play against England in the football final after defeating Germany with 1-0 score in their semi-final game.

As per GB News, the Queen of Spain and her daughter underwent a long-haul journey to Australia to cheer on their country's team. 

In the upcoming match, they will meet the Prince of Wales at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

The mother-daughter duo are seemingly attending the finals because no member of the Spanish Royal Family attended the previous match. Letizia and Princess Sofia also graced the final of Women's Euros last year.

On July 23, Kensington Palace announced that the Prince of Wales will travel to support England women's national football team, Lionesses, as a patron of the Football Association.

The statement of the Palace read, “The Prince of Wales, Patron of the Football Association, will attend the final of the Women’s Euros in Basel on Sunday to cheer on the @Lionesses.”

It further added, “England will face the winners of today's semi-final between Germany and Spain. #WEURO2025”

The future King previously presented the England women's team with the trophy when they won the 2022 Women's Euros after beating Germany at Wembley.

