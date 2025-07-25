Queen Camilla, Princess Kate unable to step in as Anne left frustrated with William

Princess Anne is said to have been left “quietly annoyed” with Prince William over recent royal duties — with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.
As per GB News, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort are currently unable to step in amid claims of Princess Anne's "annoyance" with Prince William.
The sources close to the Princess Royal expressed that she is "annoyed" about performing more investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle.
The insider told the Times last weekend, “She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her.”
Despite tensions, neither Camilla nor Kate can ease the burden, as neither are presently undertaking investiture duties.
Currently, King Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne only perform the engagements at Windsor Castle.
But it is reported that the Queen and the Princess of Wales could carry out investitures in the future.
Between the 1950s and 1980s, the Queen Mother stepped in to conduct over 50 investitures while Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne.
To note, an investiture is where citizens of the UK and British Overseas Territories are appreciated for their achievements and services through a list of Honours.
Around 30 investiture ceremonies are held each year to present the honorees with their awards, hosted by either Charles, William or Anne.