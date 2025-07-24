King Charles marks 100 years of National Pinetum with visit to Bedgebury

King Charles has made a special visit to Bedgebury National Pinetum to mark a special milestone.

On Thursday, July 24, the 76-year-old monarch celebrated the 100 years of centenary of one of the world’s most important collections of conifer trees.

Later on, the Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into King Charles heartwarming visit.

In the video, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry could be seen exploring National Pinetumm where he was shown a rare Vietnamese golden cypress grown from wild-collected seed.

“We welcomed His Majesty the King and he came to help us mulchture tree and to look across this magnificent landscape of the Prietum. We invited the King because we've got a great story to tell about how we're growing forests that we resilient for the future, and we learned so much from the collection that we've got here,” the forest staff said in voice over.

They further added, “His Majesty is passionate about trees and he loved meeting all the staff here and he spent a lot of time talking to people. It was an incredible honor and privilege to be able to take the King on a guided tour around the pines in a place that I love.”

King Charles has been an advocate of sustainability, organic farming, renewable energy, and biodiversity since many years.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry’s next move sparks anxiety in Royal Family amid Netflix setback

Prince Harry’s next move sparks anxiety in Royal Family amid Netflix setback
The Royal Family are set to be “concerned” about what Prince Harry’s next move

Princess Leonor lovingly holds sister Infanta Sofía’s hand during new outing

Princess Leonor lovingly holds sister Infanta Sofía’s hand during new outing
The future queen of Spain and her younger sister stepped out in Girona to visit a village, Sant Martí Vell

Kate Middleton's 'wellbeing' at risk as key royal set to leave Adelaide

Kate Middleton's 'wellbeing' at risk as key royal set to leave Adelaide
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton faces 'sadness' and anxiety as huge decision nears

King Charles hosts special guests at Windsor ahead of prestigious royal event

King Charles hosts special guests at Windsor ahead of prestigious royal event
The British monarch, Charles III, welcomes special visitors at his residence before a major event

Prince William set to meet Spanish royals in new trip

Prince William set to meet Spanish royals in new trip
Queen Letizia and her daughter Infanta Sofia set to attend Women's Euros final along with Prince William

Princess Anne brings ‘treasured confidant’ along during packed Sheffield trip

Princess Anne brings ‘treasured confidant’ along during packed Sheffield trip
The Princess Royal undertakes a series of engagements alongside her trusted ally during a whirlwind day in Sheffield

10 most glamorous European Royals you’ve never heard of

10 most glamorous European Royals you’ve never heard of
Here's the list of stunning European royals you’ve probably never heard

Leonor, Sofía turn heads with Felipe, Letizia at 2025 Princess of Girona Awards

Leonor, Sofía turn heads with Felipe, Letizia at 2025 Princess of Girona Awards
King Felipe and Queen Letizia preside over the 2025 Princess of Girona Awards with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía