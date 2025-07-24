King Charles marks 100 years of National Pinetum with visit to Bedgebury

King Charles has made a special visit to Bedgebury National Pinetum to mark a special milestone.
On Thursday, July 24, the 76-year-old monarch celebrated the 100 years of centenary of one of the world’s most important collections of conifer trees.
Later on, the Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into King Charles heartwarming visit.
In the video, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry could be seen exploring National Pinetumm where he was shown a rare Vietnamese golden cypress grown from wild-collected seed.
“We welcomed His Majesty the King and he came to help us mulchture tree and to look across this magnificent landscape of the Prietum. We invited the King because we've got a great story to tell about how we're growing forests that we resilient for the future, and we learned so much from the collection that we've got here,” the forest staff said in voice over.
They further added, “His Majesty is passionate about trees and he loved meeting all the staff here and he spent a lot of time talking to people. It was an incredible honor and privilege to be able to take the King on a guided tour around the pines in a place that I love.”
King Charles has been an advocate of sustainability, organic farming, renewable energy, and biodiversity since many years.