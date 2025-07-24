Princess Leonor lovingly holds sister Infanta Sofía’s hand during new outing

Princess Leonor, the Princess of Asturias and Girona, and her younger sister Infanta Sofía have displayed their loving bond during a latest joint appearance.
On Thursday, July 24, the future queen and her younger sister stepped out in Girona to visit a village, Sant Martí Vell.
During the visit, the sisters toured the headquarters of the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation to learn about the Foundation's work and visit its museum.
Later on, the Spanish royal family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into their heartwarming joint appearance.
In the first images, the daughters of Queen Letizia and King Felipe could be seen posing to the camera as Princess Leonor lovingly held Infanta Sofía from behind.
Other photos in the carousel showed the sisters exploring the museum while turning heads in elegant ensembles.
Princess Leonor rocked a chic white pantsuit with matching shoes, while Infanta Sofía looked sophisticated in a coordinated green two-piece outfit.
However, it was the slide in the post which caught the eyes of royal fans as it showed the sisters descending a set of wooden stairs while holding hands.
During the outing, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía also met with young people from the Art Generation and learned firsthand about the latest developments in the assistance provided by the Princess of Girona Foundation to those affected by ALD in Valencia.