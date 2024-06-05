Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, have opened up about their “scary” IVF journey on Tuesday.
During a conversation on Bussin' With the Boys podcast, the American rapper shared that he and his wife are undergoing IVF to expand their family.
He said, "I think it was realizing that I just want to feel good. My wife and I are talking about having a baby. And it really made me realize, at almost 40, I was like, 'That means I gotta live till at least 60. I gotta see this kid into college.'"
"I thought that every problem I ever had in life would be solved if I ever found any kind of success and stability," Jelly continued, "And then I started to get success and stability and still none of those problems are solved. My plan was never to be 60. It was to be, like, 55. But now I'm like, 'Well, I'd like to see my 60s.' You know what I mean? And that really lit it up."
Meanile, Bunnie posted the podcast clip on her Instagram and explained that she has decided to undergo IVF with her partner, whom she got married in 2016.
On the work front, Jelly will perform in Michigan along with other renowned singers on June 6.