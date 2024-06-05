Entertainment

Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey

Jelly Roll will perform at Eminem produced concert on June 6

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, have opened up about their “scary” IVF journey on Tuesday.

During a conversation on Bussin' With the Boys podcast, the American rapper shared that he and his wife are undergoing IVF to expand their family.

He said, "I think it was realizing that I just want to feel good. My wife and I are talking about having a baby. And it really made me realize, at almost 40, I was like, 'That means I gotta live till at least 60. I gotta see this kid into college.'"

"I thought that every problem I ever had in life would be solved if I ever found any kind of success and stability," Jelly continued, "And then I started to get success and stability and still none of those problems are solved. My plan was never to be 60. It was to be, like, 55. But now I'm like, 'Well, I'd like to see my 60s.' You know what I mean? And that really lit it up."

Meanile, Bunnie posted the podcast clip on her Instagram and explained that she has decided to undergo IVF with her partner, whom she got married in 2016.

On the work front, Jelly will perform in Michigan along with other renowned singers on June 6.

Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour

Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour

Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role

Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony

Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision

Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Ananya Panday shares major update on her Bollywood career
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Olivia Rodrigo calls beau Louis Partridge ‘angel boy’ on his birthday
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Alia Bhatt teases new initiative on World Environment Day
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pal reminds him of ‘Commando’ scene
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Sofia Vergara opens up about cellulite fears in ‘Griselda’ role