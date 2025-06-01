Beyoncé smashes records with Cowboy Carter Tour shows in New Jersey

Beyoncé has broken multiple records after concluding a series of concerts for the Cowboy Carter Tour in New Jersey.
The Single Ladies hitmaker performed five nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She even broke her own record other than setting a few new records.
While opening the last show in NJ, she told the crowd, "I've worked so hard for almost 30 years, and I've grinded and grinded and y'all have supported me through all of those years. If it wasn't for y'all support, I wouldn't be here.”
According to Live Nation, Beyoncé now holds the all-time records at MetLife Stadium for the most concerts performed by a single artist with 12 to date; the most shows on a single tour with five on the Cowboy Carter Tour.
The Halo singer also made a record of the highest ticket sales on a single run with over 250,000 tickets sold and highest ticket sales of all-time by a single artist.
Moreover, the Halo crooner also made a record of the highest grossing shows on a single run and of all-time with over $70,000,000 grossed across the 5 shows.
Beyoncé upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour concerts:
Beyoncé is set to perform six shows in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week.