Glen Powell shares fruitful love advice he received from his parents

Glen Powell's parents have a valuable yet hilarious love advice for him!
During his appearance at The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, the Anyone but You actor shared the love advice he got from his parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., who have been married for over 40 years.
Glen shared, “You know they do give me love advice ‘cause I do think love surviving that long in this world is really tough. I think you do have to have some tricks.”
“I think for them the thing that they always tell me is, ‘You gotta find somebody with a sense of humor, You know, life is inevitably gonna have highs and lows but you always have to have somebody that can see the silver lining, the bright side of things and just the humor whether it’s good or bad,” he revealed.
Prior to this, Glen's parents playfully teased him at a special screening of his movie Hit Man in May, where he was also inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame at the Paramount Theatre.
As Glen posed on the red carpet, his parents held up humorous signs behind him, with Cyndy’s card reading, “STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN.”
Glen Sr.'s card saying, “IT’S NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.”
On the work front, Glen Powell will be next seen in the Twisters, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 19, 2024.