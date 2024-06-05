Entertainment

Glen Powell shares fruitful love advice he received from his parents

'Anyone But You' star Glen Powell shared the advice he received from his parents for choosing a partner

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Glen Powell shares hilarious love advice from his parents

Glen Powell's parents have a valuable yet hilarious love advice for him!

During his appearance at The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, the Anyone but You actor shared the love advice he got from his parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., who have been married for over 40 years.

Glen shared, “You know they do give me love advice ‘cause I do think love surviving that long in this world is really tough. I think you do have to have some tricks.”

“I think for them the thing that they always tell me is, ‘You gotta find somebody with a sense of humor, You know, life is inevitably gonna have highs and lows but you always have to have somebody that can see the silver lining, the bright side of things and just the humor whether it’s good or bad,” he revealed.

Prior to this, Glen's parents playfully teased him at a special screening of his movie Hit Man in May, where he was also inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame at the Paramount Theatre.

As Glen posed on the red carpet, his parents held up humorous signs behind him, with Cyndy’s card reading, “STOP TRYING TO MAKE GLEN POWELL HAPPEN.”

Glen Sr.'s card saying, “IT’S NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.”

On the work front, Glen Powell will be next seen in the Twisters, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 19, 2024.

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Entertainment News

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Julie Bowen reflects on aiding co-star Sarah Hyland through trauma
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Tom Cruise leaves ‘House of the Dragon’ star Olivia Cooke starstruck
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Ananya Panday shares major update on her Bollywood career
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Olivia Rodrigo calls beau Louis Partridge ‘angel boy’ on his birthday
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Alia Bhatt teases new initiative on World Environment Day