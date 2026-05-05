David Beckham hypes son Romeo as Brooklyn 'snub' turns Met Gala 2026 awkward 

Romeo Beckham is following in the footsteps of his iconic mom, Victoria Beckham, as he made a striking debut at the 2026 Met Gala.
The second-eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham attended the biggest fashion night of the year, the only member of the Beckham clan to show up at the event.
Romeo, 23, looked dapper in a classic Burberry leather suit as he braved the red-carpet solo.
The former photographer expressed his excitement before the event, saying, "My first Met is a special moment for me, so I’ll be taking it all in and appreciating every detail."
However, his memorable moment turned into an utter awkwardness when his eldest sibling skipped the event alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
For those unaware, Brooklyn and Nicola made it to several Met Galas over the years, but this year, they stayed well clear of the event in an attempt to “dull” Romeo’s big moment.
Shortly after this media chatter gained traction, David, 51, took to his Instagram stories to boost his beloved son’s confidence, as he re-posted Burberry’s post featuring Romeo.
"I love this look sooo much," the proud dad wrote after he asked him, "Not sure where u got the idea from," as he uploaded a throwback snap of himself and Victoria, wearing leather outfits.
The family feud between the Brooklyn and Beckham families emerged last year when the aspiring chef skipped parents’ birthdays.
He also accused his mother of controlling his wife and making strategies to separate his wife from him in a scathing social media statement.