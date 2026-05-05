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‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Tom Holland vows to bring Odysseus back home in thrilling clip

Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Zendaya starrer ‘The Odyssey’ trailer is finally out

‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Tom Holland vows to bring Odysseus back home in thrilling clip
‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Tom Holland vows to bring Odysseus back home in thrilling clip

This summer is all set to be an epic one as The Odyssey is officially making its way to the big screens.

On Tuesday, May 5, Tom Holland took to Instagram to release the high-octane trailer for his upcoming epic fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which also stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya in main roles.

“I honestly couldn’t be more excited for this film. It’s gonna blow your mind in every way,” teased the 29-year-old English actor, adding, “@theodysseymovie in theaters 7 17 26.”

The jaw-dropping trailer features an intense journey, showing Odysseus (Matt Damon) struggling to return home after the Trojan War, coming across many dangers and challenges.

As Odysseus’s wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) fends off potential suitors in his absence, his son Telemachus (Tom Holland) vows to bring him back home.

Shortly after the gripping trailer generated buzz online, fans demanded Best Picture Oscar for The Odyssey.

“And the Oscar for best picture goes to....” commented a first, while another expressed, “Blow my mind in EVERY way you say?”

A third added, “You know Nolan is keeping all the epic stuff behind lock and key when the suitor storyline seems to take center stage in the main trailer.”

Meanwhile, a fourth praised, “Tom is perfect for Telemachus.”

The Odyssey cast:

The Odyssey’s star cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey release date:

The Odyssey is set to hit cinemas on July 17, 2026.

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