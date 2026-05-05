Blake Lively breaks silence amid Met Gala 2026 backlash: 'who invited her?'

Blake Lively continue to promote her controvercial Met Gala 2026 appearance despite immense backlash.
In a shocking turn of events on Monday, May 4, The Age of Adaline actress settled her infamous sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni just a days before a court trial.
The sudden settlement between the It Ends With Us costars - which began in 2024, sparked a frenzy among fans.
Adding feul to the fire, Blake made a striking appearance at the red carper of the fashion's biggest night in a Versace gown in pastel watercolor tones.
She accessorized the gown with a bedazzled Judith Leiber handbag customized with her four kids’ artwork.
Soon after the photos and videos of the Gossip Girl actress from the Gala went viral, fans expressed their unfiltered thoughts on this stunt from Ryan Reynolds wife.
Taking to X one user wrote, "Uggg…can she just go crawl in a hole? Why does she keep forcing herself in to places?! No one like you, Blake!"
"She is trash and a dead bitch walking just like her career," commented another under a post featuring her Met Gala 2026 look.
"WHAT A WAY TO CELEBRATE A LOSS IN COURT" noted a third.
"This is a disgrace. Tone deaf Lively. She is a liar. All she wanted to be was Barbie, deceiving one," blasted another.
"who invited her?" asked one user.
Breaking her silence just hours after Justin Baladoni lawsuit settlement and her Met Gala appearance, Blake shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram Stories.
Sharing a video of her posing at the Met Gala staircase, Blake wrote, "Having my babies with me through each of their sweet paintings on my @judithleiberny clutch was the dream and my ultimate comfort"
In the closeup of Blake's clutch, her kids drawings could be seen.