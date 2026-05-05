What Zendaya and Tom Holland were up to as they snubbed 2026 Met Gala

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s surprise outing has come to light as the lovebirds snubbed a star-studded fashion event.
On Monday, May 4, the 2026 Met Gala took place as The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, marking a truly glamorous spectacle.
However, the event saw a noticeable absence of the Spider-Man 4 stars, who chose to ditch the Bezos-sponsored gala and spent their time enjoying each other’s company.
According to the Daily Mail’s May 4 report, Holland and Zendaya – who have been at the center of attention for their secret marriage buzz – were spotted strolling in Wimbledon village at lunchtime.
For the outing, the 29-year-old English actor and the American actress, also 29, maintained a low profile as they were seen stopping by a flower stall and a coffee shop.
As per the outlet, the Euphoria actress – who has previously charmed Met Gala numerous times with her stylish looks – did not attend this year’s glitzy ceremony because it was aligned with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who sponsored the event.
The American billionaire and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, were named sponsors for the 2026 Met Gala by Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour, sparking criticism online due to the couple having close personal ties to the US President Donald Trump and his administration.
It was also shared that both Zendaya and supermodel Bella Hadid – who is also a Met Gala regular – recently liked an Instagram clip that stated, “If you are a celebrity and you attend the Met Gala and you wear the 'ICE out' pin, please note that I will be dragging you in perpetuity. You cannot wear the ICE out pin to the Jeff Bezos-backed Met Gala.”
“Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we're in this f***ing mess. Jeff Bezos supports this f***ing mess,” it added.
It is also worth mentioning besides enjoying stepping out together, Tom Holland and Zendaya also spend their spare time doing a creative activity.
During the 2nd Annual Bero Padel Classic in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, The Odyssey caught up with Olympian Tom Daley and shared that he and Zendaya “have been crocheting at home” and that he “absolutely love it.”