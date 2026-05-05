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Heidi Klum explains vision behind sculptural Met Gala 2026 outfit

The 'Project Runway' host unveiled the inspiration behind marble-like Met Gala ensemble

Heidi Klum explains vision behind sculptural Met Gala 2026 outfit
Heidi Klum explains vision behind sculptural Met Gala 2026 outfit

Heidi Klum has explained the creative vision behind her sculptural 2026 Met Gala outfit, describing it as a fusion of fashion and fine art inspired by classical sculpture.

Taking to Instagram account on Monday, the Project Runway host unveiled the inspiration behind marble-like Met Gala ensemble.

Sharing the snap of her look, Klum explained, “I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide.”

The America's Got Talent star noted, “For this year’s Met Gala, Mike Marino @prorenfx transformed fabric into sculpture, manipulating latex and spandex with extraordinary precision to mirror the stillness, delicacy, and illusion of carved marble. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Veiled Vestal by Raffaelle Monti, this look blurs the line between fashion and fine art. A piece of fashion art, reimagined in motion.”

She continued, “Every fold, every contour, every detail is intentional, capturing both strength and softness in a way that feels almost impossible. A one-of-a-kind design that doesn’t just dress the body, but elevates it into art itself.”


Klum took to the steps on Monday night in a custom look by designer Mike Marino, inspired by classical works such as the “Veiled Christ” by Giuseppe Sammartino and the “Veiled Vestal” by Raffaele Monti.

The piece, made from latex and spandex, aimed to turn Heidi Klum into a living sculpture through its stone-carving illusion.

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