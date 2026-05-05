Dolly Parton reveals alarming health issue as she scraps Las Vegas residency

Dolly Parton has finally dropped bombshell on her alarming health condition.
On Monday, May 4, the 80-year-old legendary singer concerned fans by sharing a major update about her health and announcing that she is cancelling her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
In her video message, the Jolene hitmaker shared that she has a “good news” and “a little bad news” for fans.
The American country music icon revealed her alarming health condition, noting that she has been diagnosed with kidney stones. However, Parton also shared that she is responding well to the treatment.
“Well, hey there! It's Dolly and I'm here to give you an update on a few things going on in my life. First, it's concerning my health and I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is I'm responding really well to medicine and treatments and I'm improving every day,” she shared in the video.
Parton also announced calling off her Las Vegas residency, noting, “Now the bad news is it's going to take me a little while before I'm up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed as my grandma used to say."
"And of course I can't be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on Five Inch Hills and you know that I'm going be wearing them, not to mention all those stone, the big hair personality," the 9 to 5 hitmaker added.
Shortly after Dolly Parton shared the upsetting update, fans began sending her love and prayers, urging the singer to prioritize her health first.