Gigi Hadid raves about Bradley Cooper as he makes surprise Met Gala entry

Gigi Hadid made a rare comment about her romance with Bradley Cooper as he made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala.
The 31-year-old supermodel made an appearance on Monday, May 4 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night.
During Vogue’s red carpet livestream with Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid openly gushed about the Maestro star.
Speaking to how she stays focused in front of the cameras, she said, "I try to bring my mind to a happy place. What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life."
How does she stay in that happy, present mindset? She says she first thinks of her daughter Gigi Hadid Khai, and then her partner.
"When I think about Khai, maybe I'm giving joy. And then I'll serve something else to Bradley for the camera," she said.
Bradley Cooper later made a surprise indoor appearance, suited in black with a white-collared shirt.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are enjoying their budding relationship and have been dating for approximately two years.
The couple first linked in October 2023 and Hadid made it "Instagram official" in May 2025 by sharing a photo of them kissing at her 30th birthday party.