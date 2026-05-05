Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Nicks team up to captivate Met Gala with iconic duet

The 2026 Met Gala turned into a melodious spectacle when Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with Stevie Nicks.
At New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4, the Espresso singer and the Dreams hitmaker joined forces to deliver a mesmerizing performance for the audience.
Each year, the Met Gala has a surprise musical guest performer, and for this year, the event chose the iconic Manchild hitmaker for it.
Taking on the stage during dinner at the ceremony, Carpenter performed a special duet with Nicks on her hit 1975 track Landslide.
Moreover, the surprise musical set also included Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic songs, including Espresso, House Tour, and Please Please Please.
For the special performance, the 26-year-old American songstress slipped into a vintage Versace dress featuring the legendary Marilyn Monroe.
On her official Instagram account, Donatella Versace shared a carousel of photos and clips from Sabrina Carpenter’s performance, gushing over her show and the way she carried the ensemble.
“@sabrinacarpenter performing in Versace at the Met Gala. This SS18 Tribute dress reimagines my brother’s ‘91 Pop Art collection, featuring Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe and James Dean,” she captioned.
Versace added, “Sabrina, your talent shines so brightly. You embody a powerful blend of art, celebrity, and timeless fashion.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s striking look garnered immense praise from fans on social media.