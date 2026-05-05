Gigi Hadid dad sparks buzz as supermodel's AI Met Gala photos go viral 

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, got seemingly pranked by Artificial Intelligence moments before her daughter, Gigi Hadid, attended the 2026 Met Gala.
Before Hollywood began making appearances at the huge fashion night, the 77-year-old Palestinian-American real estate developer turned to his Instagram account on Monday, May 4, to re-share the collage of AI-generated images of the supermodel.
Mohamed appeared to fall for AI-generated snaps featuring his daughter on the red carpet, captioning his post, "She looks like she came out of a frame from the museum. A classic Hadid moment."
However, upon realising the father of five had put down the screenshot showing Gigi, 31, in a white-and-gold gown at the annual function.
Why Bella Hadid boycott 2026 Met Gala:
For those unaware, the Guest in Residence founder attended this year's Met Gala solo, as her sister Bella Hadid boycotted the event to protest its sponsorship and co-chairing by Jeff Bezos, citing his company Amazon's ties to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Gigi Hadid was joined by Bradley Cooper at 2026 Met Gala:
This update came before Gigi Hadid joined by her current love interest, Bradley Cooper, who surprised her at the Met Gala afterparty.
Gigi also raved up about Bradley, with whom she has been in a brief relationship since October 20263, saying, "When I think about Khai, maybe I'm giving joy. And then I'll serve something else to Bradley for the camera."