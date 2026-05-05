Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé shares heartfelt reason behind decade-long return with Blue Ivy

Beyoncé appeared emotional as she revealed that her return from a 10-year Met Gala hiatus was inspired by her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.
On Monday, the Halo singer made a striking red carpet appearance in Olivier Rousteing, joined by Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter in a stylish Balenciaga look for her debut.
While conversing with Vogue, she explained seeing the Gala “through the eyes of Blue” was what she was looking forward to at Monday night's event.
On being joined by her eldest child, Beyonce said, “[I'm back after] 10 years. It feels surreal because my daughter's here. She looks so beautiful. It's incredible to be able to share it with her and I think she looks so incredible.”
Interviewer La La Anthony asked, “We could learn some red carpet tips from Blue,” Beyonce replied, “Absolutely, she was ready. She is ready.”
The Cowboy Carter singer went on to share, “I'm looking forward to seeing this through the eyes of Blue and being able to relax and for me I'm wearing Olivier Rousteing which is someone who has been so loyal to me and I've done so many incredible iconic looks with him…”
She added, “It's really about representing him. [It's about celebrating bodies], The different juicy, curvy, thin, tall, whatever God gave you.”
The 2026 Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” saw A-list stars explore the human body as a canvas, with the dress code “Fashion is Art” setting the tone.
For the prestigious night, Beyoncé stood out in an embellished diamond skeleton gown topped with a silver crown.
Beyonce joined Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams alongside Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour to oversee fashion's biggest night.