News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé shares heartfelt reason behind decade-long return with Blue Ivy

The 'Halo' singer made a striking red carpet appearance with Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé shares heartfelt reason behind decade-long return with Blue Ivy
Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé shares heartfelt reason behind decade-long return with Blue Ivy

Beyoncé appeared emotional as she revealed that her return from a 10-year Met Gala hiatus was inspired by her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

On Monday, the Halo singer made a striking red carpet appearance in Olivier Rousteing, joined by Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter in a stylish Balenciaga look for her debut.

While conversing with Vogue, she explained seeing the Gala “through the eyes of Blue” was what she was looking forward to at Monday night's event.

On being joined by her eldest child, Beyonce said, “[I'm back after] 10 years. It feels surreal because my daughter's here. She looks so beautiful. It's incredible to be able to share it with her and I think she looks so incredible.”


Interviewer La La Anthony asked, “We could learn some red carpet tips from Blue,” Beyonce replied, “Absolutely, she was ready. She is ready.”

The Cowboy Carter singer went on to share, “I'm looking forward to seeing this through the eyes of Blue and being able to relax and for me I'm wearing Olivier Rousteing which is someone who has been so loyal to me and I've done so many incredible iconic looks with him…”

She added, “It's really about representing him. [It's about celebrating bodies], The different juicy, curvy, thin, tall, whatever God gave you.”

The 2026 Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” saw A-list stars explore the human body as a canvas, with the dress code “Fashion is Art” setting the tone.

For the prestigious night, Beyoncé stood out in an embellished diamond skeleton gown topped with a silver crown.

Beyonce joined Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams alongside Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour to oversee fashion's biggest night.

Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Nicks team up to captivate Met Gala with iconic duet
Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Nicks team up to captivate Met Gala with iconic duet
What Zendaya and Tom Holland were up to as they snubbed 2026 Met Gala
What Zendaya and Tom Holland were up to as they snubbed 2026 Met Gala
Heidi Klum explains vision behind sculptural Met Gala 2026 outfit
Heidi Klum explains vision behind sculptural Met Gala 2026 outfit
‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Tom Holland vows to bring Odysseus back home in thrilling clip
‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Tom Holland vows to bring Odysseus back home in thrilling clip
Dolly Parton reveals alarming health issue as she scraps Las Vegas residency
Dolly Parton reveals alarming health issue as she scraps Las Vegas residency
Gigi Hadid raves about Bradley Cooper as he makes surprise Met Gala entry
Gigi Hadid raves about Bradley Cooper as he makes surprise Met Gala entry
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner lead star power at Met Gala 2026 in daring style
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner lead star power at Met Gala 2026 in daring style
Joe Alwyn back at Met Gala 10 years after meeting Taylor Swift as she skips it for decade
Joe Alwyn back at Met Gala 10 years after meeting Taylor Swift as she skips it for decade
Rebel Wilson ‘proudly’ welcomes 2nd baby with wife Ramona, reveals name
Rebel Wilson ‘proudly’ welcomes 2nd baby with wife Ramona, reveals name
Blake Lively makes surprise Met Gala appearance after settlement in Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively makes surprise Met Gala appearance after settlement in Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make signature late entrance at Met Gala 2026
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make signature late entrance at Met Gala 2026
Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut
Jaafar Jackson channels Michael Jackson in black as he makes his Met Gala debut

Popular News

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton, husband James announce split after big loss

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton, husband James announce split after big loss
3 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson gives huge public blow to Princess Eugenie after pregnancy news

Sarah Ferguson gives huge public blow to Princess Eugenie after pregnancy news
2 hours ago
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Iran accuses U.S. of killing 5 civilians in helicopter strike

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Iran accuses U.S. of killing 5 civilians in helicopter strike
2 hours ago