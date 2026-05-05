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Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner lead star power at Met Gala 2026 in daring style

'The Kardashians' stars stepped out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner lead star power at Met Gala 2026 in daring style
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner lead star power at Met Gala 2026 in daring style

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner led the star power at the 2026 Met Gala, making bold style statements on the red carpet.

On Monday, May 4, The Kardashians stars stepped out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night with faux nipples at the center of their looks.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder made a striking appearance in a nude corset with faux nipples underneath a voluminous skirt that resembled a dress being taken off.

Crafted over approximately 11,000 hours, the skirt worn by Kylie, who is enjoying her budding romance with Timothée Chalame, was embellished with 2,000+ satin stitch balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls, and 7,000+ painted pearlescent fish scales.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner lead star power at Met Gala 2026 in daring style

On the other hand, Kendall wore a custom GapStudio look designed by EVP and creative director of Gap Inc., Zac Posen.

The look drew inspiration from the ancient Winged Victory of Samothrace sculpture, with a Gap white T-shirt transformed using tea-dyed jersey, chiffon and organza into a flowing gown.

Both Kendall and Kylie's looks nod to the 2026 Met Gala's theme of "Costume Art," which corresponds with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's spring 2026 exhibition.

The dress code for the evening is "Fashion Is Art."

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