Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move  

Tony Awards season officially kicked off as the 2026 nominees were finally revealed.
On Tuesday, May 5th, the former nominees, Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss, announced in honour of the best Broadway shows.
Page Six reported that the upcoming awards ceremony will be hosted by renowned singer, P!nk, which will take place in New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7th, at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.
This year, The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! Take the lead. Following is the complete list of nominations:
Best Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Best Revival of a Play
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Book of a Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Original Score
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Giant
Oedipus
The Balusters
Death of a Salesman
Liberation
Best Direction of a Musical
The Lost Boys
Ragtime
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Choreography
Schmigadoon!
Ragtime
The Rocky Horror Show
“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
The Lost Boys
Best Original Score
Death of a Salesman
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)