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Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move

The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre set to take place in June of this year

Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move
Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move  

Tony Awards season officially kicked off as the 2026 nominees were finally revealed. 

On Tuesday, May 5th, the former nominees, Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss, announced in honour of the best Broadway shows. 

Page Six reported that the upcoming awards ceremony will be hosted by renowned singer, P!nk, which will take place in New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7th, at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

This year, The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! Take the lead. Following is the complete list of nominations: 

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch

Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow, Giant

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon, Bug

Susannah Flood, Liberation

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Revival of a Play

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Original Score

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Best Direction of a Play

Giant

Oedipus

The Balusters

Death of a Salesman

Liberation

Best Direction of a Musical

The Lost Boys

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Choreography

Schmigadoon!

Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

The Lost Boys

Best Original Score

Death of a Salesman

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

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