Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got a special assistant on her HMU trailer!
The Love Again actress, who is currently filming her upcoming movie, The Bluff, has shared a peek into her workday with her adorable daughter Malti Marie.
Priyanka shared a series of heartwarming photos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing Malti joining her in the makeup trailer.
In first picture, Malti could be seen drawing on a mannequin head while Priyanka got her hair done. She captioned the photos, "When mm is in the HMU trailer,"
The other pictures features Malti holding a hairbrush and later sitting on the ground with a large rope, on which Priyanka penned, “Practicing her sailing knots."
The adorable photo series ended with a snapshot of Malti smiling at a mannequin's head, with Priyanka joking, "I think 'Diane' is coming home with us" alongside a crying laughing face emoji.
Moreover, this is not the first Priyanka has offered glimpses into her The Bluff filming with Malti.
Priyanka Chopra previously shared a reel of their fun flight to Australia and a yacht party with the film's team, where Malti stole the show.