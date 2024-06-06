Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s $60m pad up for sale amid divorce rumours?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's sprawling mansion reappeared on a realtor site amid divorce rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s $60m pad up for sale amid divorce rumours?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's sprawling mansion reappeared on a realtor site amid divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to really be heading to splitsville, with a new update adding fuel to already raging fires about an imminent divorce.

According to The Daily Mail, news photos of JLo and Affleck’s sprawling Beverly Hills mansion have been added to the realtor site Zillow, just a year after they bought it together in May, 2023.

While the house still appears to be listed as ‘sold’ on the website, new photos were added to the listing on June 1 and then again on June 5.

Page Six reached out to Zillow for an explanation, but have not heard back.

Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, bought the mansion for $60.85 million last year, just about a year into their marriage; the 43,000 square foot house boasts 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, and an 80-vehicale parking.

The new photos on Zillow come just days after Lopez was seen house hunting with a friend in Beverly Hills. For his part, Affleck is reportedly living in a separate home already, sans his wedding ring in some instances. 

Travis Kelce doesn’t believe in washing feet regularly

Travis Kelce doesn’t believe in washing feet regularly
Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him

Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him
Australia ends lawsuit against X over church stabbing video

Australia ends lawsuit against X over church stabbing video
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown

Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown

Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Glen Powell shares fruitful love advice he received from his parents
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Julie Bowen reflects on aiding co-star Sarah Hyland through trauma
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Tom Cruise leaves ‘House of the Dragon’ star Olivia Cooke starstruck
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Ananya Panday shares major update on her Bollywood career
Kim Kardashian support for daughter North West backfires into meltdown
Olivia Rodrigo calls beau Louis Partridge ‘angel boy’ on his birthday