Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s $60m pad up for sale amid divorce rumours?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to really be heading to splitsville, with a new update adding fuel to already raging fires about an imminent divorce.
According to The Daily Mail, news photos of JLo and Affleck’s sprawling Beverly Hills mansion have been added to the realtor site Zillow, just a year after they bought it together in May, 2023.
While the house still appears to be listed as ‘sold’ on the website, new photos were added to the listing on June 1 and then again on June 5.
Page Six reached out to Zillow for an explanation, but have not heard back.
Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, bought the mansion for $60.85 million last year, just about a year into their marriage; the 43,000 square foot house boasts 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, and an 80-vehicale parking.
The new photos on Zillow come just days after Lopez was seen house hunting with a friend in Beverly Hills. For his part, Affleck is reportedly living in a separate home already, sans his wedding ring in some instances.