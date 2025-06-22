Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life

Jennifer Aniston will might soon be forever away!
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Friends star opened up about her struggles with work-life balance amid her hectic and demanding career.
"I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work," Aniston told the outlet.
She continued, "It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it. Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day, if you're just working so much that you don't have any wonderful life experiences.”
"I'm trying to take it easy, because this was a really intensive few years of work," the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner added.
The Morning Show alum further jokingly shared that she’s been looking into crafting the perfect out-of-office response.
"I'm trying desperately to learn how to create those auto replies when emails and texts come in, where it's like, 'I'm away forever. But call me in December, I'll be back,' " she said with a laugh.
Jennifer Aniston is currently starring in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which is scheduled to release its fourth season later this year.
She is also gearing up for a film Hail Mary and a currently untitled project directed by Sophie Goodhart.