Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life

Jennifer Aniston is gearing up for ‘The Morning Show’ season 4, a film ‘Hail Mary’ and an untitled project

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life
Jennifer Aniston plans ‘forever away’ auto replies amid hectic work life

Jennifer Aniston will might soon be forever away!

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Friends star opened up about her struggles with work-life balance amid her hectic and demanding career.

"I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm forcing myself to try to take some time to travel and not work," Aniston told the outlet.

She continued, "It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it. Our work is diminishing returns at the end of the day, if you're just working so much that you don't have any wonderful life experiences.”

"I'm trying to take it easy, because this was a really intensive few years of work," the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner added.

The Morning Show alum further jokingly shared that she’s been looking into crafting the perfect out-of-office response.

"I'm trying desperately to learn how to create those auto replies when emails and texts come in, where it's like, 'I'm away forever. But call me in December, I'll be back,' " she said with a laugh.

Jennifer Aniston is currently starring in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which is scheduled to release its fourth season later this year.

She is also gearing up for a film Hail Mary and a currently untitled project directed by Sophie Goodhart.

Read more : Entertainment
Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch
Selena Gomez flaunts her love life as Hailey, Justin Bieber hit rough patch
The ‘Bluest Flame’ singer gives a huge shutout to her fiancé Benny Blanco amid ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber’s divorce rumors
Joe Jonas teases 'different' experience for fans on Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour
Joe Jonas teases 'different' experience for fans on Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour
Jonas Brothers will kick off the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour in August in New Jersey
Hailey Bieber sparks confusion after appearing with wedding band
Hailey Bieber sparks confusion after appearing with wedding band
The Rhode founder spotted with her wedding ring back on, just days after being photographed without it
Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell bring glamour to London in matching black outfits
Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell bring glamour to London in matching black outfits
Naomi joins Miley Cyrus at fan signing event following the release of her new album 'Something Beautiful'
Dua Lipa shocks Wembley crowd with surprise Charli XCX duet on ‘360’
Dua Lipa shocks Wembley crowd with surprise Charli XCX duet on ‘360’
The two-night sold-out shows marked Dua Lipa’s first time headlining Wembley, a 90,000-capacity venue
Johnny Depp opens up about raising kids with ex Vanessa Paradis
Johnny Depp opens up about raising kids with ex Vanessa Paradis
Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis share two kids, Lily-Rose and Jack Depp
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set to reunite amid swirling breakup speculation
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set to reunite amid swirling breakup speculation
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been romantically connected since 2016
Reality star Sara Burack of 'Million Dollar Beach House' tragically dies at 40
Reality star Sara Burack of 'Million Dollar Beach House' tragically dies at 40
Sara Burack gained popularity from the Netflix's series, 'Million Dollar Beach House'
Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez won Favorite Viral Song award for ‘Bluest Flame’ at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death
‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death
‘Spider-Man’ actor Jack Betts dies peacefully in his sleep at age of 96
Hailey Bieber emotionally marks Jack’s big moment amid Justin Bieber split rumors
Hailey Bieber emotionally marks Jack’s big moment amid Justin Bieber split rumors
The Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, fueled divorce speculations about Justin Bieber with a shocking move
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Roger Fishman and Courtney Thorne-Smith tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2007