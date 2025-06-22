Jennifer Aniston mourns lost love while recovering from terrifying stalker incident

Jennifer Aniston is still grappling with profound heartache over "the one who got away," even as she works to recover from a recent "PTSD-inducing" stalker scare.
As per Radar Online, a source shared that the Friends alum is still facing challenges after a man who got away nearly 30 years ago as she struggles with the emotional aftermath of two divorces, multiple failed romances and her recent stalker terror.
"Jen was born in Los Angeles and raised in New York City, but her parents were strict," a friend told the outlet.
The source added, "And when she moved back to L.A. and met an older man, he was protective and she felt safe."
"Jen and Dan dated for almost five years before she landed the role of Rachel Green on Friends. And while Dan was happy for her success, they'd talked about moving back to New York – something Dan wanted because his goal was to perform on Broadway," a source revealed.
They went on to say, "He considered himself more of a New York theater guy, and he and Jen had pretty much made a pact to go back."
It is reported that she faced a hard decision as she moved back to New York with his beau or stayed in California for the sake of her career.
To note, Aniston tied the knot with Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.