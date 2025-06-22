Benedict Cumberbatch turns heads at Prada show during Milan Fashion Week 

Benedict Cumberbatch is leading British stars at the Prada fashion show in most casual yet formal look!
On Sunday, June 22, the Sherlock Holmes star made a dapper appearance at the Prada fashion in Milan.
Cumberbatch donned a beige pocketed blazer with matching casual trouser which he paired eccentric patterned shirt and dark red trainers, looking handsome as always.
In addition to him, Stormzy also attended the Prada catwalk at Milan Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week.
For the starry event, the rapper opted for a dark green Prada shell jacket with a pair of dark grey pleated trousers.
Riz Ahmed, who appeared in several hit films including Venom and Nightcrawler, arrived in a dark red leather buttoned jacket, with brown slim-fit trousers and a white Prada vest.
While, Supacell actor Tosin Cole put on a yellow Cuban shirt with black military-style trousers and chunky loafers.
Moreover, Gran Turismo star Archie Madekwe and Frank Dilane, who recently starred in the series Joan, were also in attendance.
Cumberbatch was last spotted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to promote his new movie, The Phoenician Scheme, in May.
At the prestigious festival, the Doctor Strange star was seen wearing a stylish shoulder sling. However, it was not clear why he had to wear the sling or how he injured himself.