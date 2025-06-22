Joe Jonas teases 'different' experience for fans on Jonas Brothers' upcoming tour

Jonas Brothers are gearing up to hit the road soon, and Joe Jonas is promising fans a whole new experience this time around.
During a recent interview PEOPLE, the 35-year-old musician teased that the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour will be unlike anything they’ve done before.
"I think what fans can expect is that we are going to do what we can to give them the best show they can possibly enjoy every night. Really have a fun time on the road, enjoy the fact that we get to do this after all these years and just try to bring something different," Joe told the outlet.
He went on to share, "We’re going to build a show with our audience, so we’re rehearsing pretty much onstage and playing some of these older songs that we haven’t played in so many years and see how they respond and what they want to hear.”
Joe and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas will kick off the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour on August, 10 at MetLife Stadium in their home state of New Jersey.
The tour celebrates the group's 20th anniversary and will also be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, set to release on August 8.