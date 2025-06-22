Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter's fans speculate major collaboration

Taylor Swift fans are convinced a highly anticipated collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter is on the horizon.
The Lover singer and the Please Please Please singer ignited speculations as their fans have found hints pointing towards a Taybrina collab on the latter's upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, releasing August 29.
As per the fans, they observed that the fonts used for Swift's new merchandise collection and Carpenter's record are extremely similar.
According to the one commentator, "It's the EXACT same font tho" sharing a GIF of the two logos overlapping.
The Espresso singer's new website also showcased the exact highbrow, country club aesthetic of the Look What You Made Me Do songstress' merchandise.
Coincidently, a Swift merchandise collection and Carpenter's album were announced on the same day.
Moreover, Carpenter dropped the letter announcing her upcoming album it some what appeared to be the font associated with Swift's Folklore era.
To note, Swift's upcoming album marked her 12th studio album, it’s the similar number as tracks there are on Carpenter's Man's Best Friend album.
It is pertinent to mention here that Swift and Carpenter fans are convinced that a collaboration between them is not only a theory as they have previously worked together with the latter opening for Eras Tour shows.
This speculation came after Taylor Swift bought back the master recordings of her first six albums.